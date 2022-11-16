G-20 leaders end meeting condemning war but note divisions

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — Members of the Group of 20 leading economies have ended their meeting by declaring that most of them strongly condemned the war in Ukraine and warning that the conflict is intensifying fragilities in the world’s economy. The summit’s closing declaration Wednesday is noteworthy in highlighting the war given the divisions among the group, which includes not only Russia itself but also countries such as China and India that have significant trade ties with Moscow and have stopped short of outright condemnation of the war. Still, it acknowledged “there were other views and different assessments” and stated that the G-20 is “not the forum to resolve security issues.”

