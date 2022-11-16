Family: Man convicted in Christmas parade crash is bipolar

The mother and grandmother of a man convicted of killing six people when he drove his SUV through a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee say mental illness drove him to the act. Darrell Brooks Jr.’s mother and grandmother told Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow during his sentencing hearing Wednesday that Brooks has been bipolar since he was 12 and if he had gotten help the parade incident probably wouldn’t have happened. Brooks faces mandatory life in prison when Dorow sentences him later Wednesday afternoon. The judge gets to decide whether Dorow will ever be eligible for release on extended supervision, Wisconsin’s version of parole.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.