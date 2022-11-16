Arrest report: Las Vegas-area teen was locked in room for a year before escape

By Elaine Emerson

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KVVU) — A Las Vegas-area teen was locked in a room for over a year before she made an escape and got in contact with police, according to an arrest report.

Addy Gonzales, Maria Pasarin and Daniel Omezcua were arrested on false imprisonment and child abuse charges. Gonzales was identified in the report as the teen’s mother, and Pasarin was identified as the teen’s grandmother. It’s unclear whether Omezcua is related.

North Las Vegas Police investigated the incident on Nov. 4. Around 3:39 p.m., police were called to the area of Spirit Sun, near 5th Street and Alexander Road, for suspicious activity. Police found a Hispanic female trying to use a ladder to climb into an upstairs bedroom.

According to neighbors, the girl entered the backyard of a nearby residence asking for food and water. The girl had reportedly climbed out of the two-story home by tying clothes together before using a ladder to try and get back in.

“The female juvenile also claimed her parents had locked her in her bedroom and did not feed her or let her use the bathroom,” NLVPD wrote in a report. The girl told police she escaped so she could get a drink of water and hadn’t eaten since the night before. She told police she was only given food or water when her mother, identified as Gonzales, would return home.

Police spoke with Gonzales on the phone and asked why the girl was locked in a room. Police said Gonzales was “evasive” and didn’t want police in her home until she got back, the report said.

When NLVPD did enter the room where the girl was kept, there was no bed; just a box spring and a bed frame with a sheet. NLVPD said there was a bucket in the room filled with urine and fecal matter and a roll of toilet paper nearby.

The girl told police she felt like a prisoner, the arrest report said. The report said there was also a 13-year-old boy living in the home at the time.

CPS said there were eight previous “unsubstantiated” reports, which included allegations of abuse or neglect.

Police said the girl had been living this way for “at least” a year.

The suspects are expected to appear in court on Nov. 21.

