Two deaths reported in Polish border town, as a wave of Russian missiles hit Ukraine

Projectiles have reportedly killed two people after hitting a farm in Poland near the border with Ukraine on Tuesday, according to Polish media.

It is unclear where the projectiles came from, but they landed in the NATO member’s territory roughly the same time as Russia launched its biggest wave of missile attacks on Ukrainian cities in more than a month.

Polish media showed an image of a deep impact and upturned farm vehicle at the site, near the town of Przewodow.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has convened the Committee of the Council of Ministers for National Security and Defense Affairs, a government spokesman said.

Latvia and Estonia respond

A Polish official told CNN that nothing was confirmed yet and the investigation into the incident was continuing.

However, the Latvian Defense Minister Artis Pabriks tweeted his “condolences to our Polish brothers in arms. Criminal Russian regime fired missiles which target not only Ukrainian civilians but also landed on NATO territory in Poland. Latvia fully stands with Polish friends and condemns this crime.”

There’s been no confirmation from Polish authorities that Russian missiles landed on Polish territory.

Another NATO member, Estonia, described the reports as “most concerning.”

The Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs commented on Twitter: “Latest news from Poland is most concerning. We are consulting closely with Poland and other Allies.

“Estonia is ready to defend every inch of NATO territory,” the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs commented on Twitter. “We’re in full solidarity with our close ally Poland.”

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is a group of 30 North American and European nations. According to NATO, its purpose “is to guarantee the freedom and security of its members through political and military means.”

The alliance was created in 1949 in response to the start of the Cold War. Its original purpose was to protect the West from the threat posed by the Soviet Union. Since the end of the Cold War, many former Soviet nations have joined NATO, much to the annoyance of Putin.

The best-known aspect of the alliance is Article 5 of the treaty, which, if invoked, means “an attack against one Ally is considered as an attack against all Allies.”

Article 5 has only ever been invoked once, in response to the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the United States.

However, the alliance can take collective defense measures without invoking Article 5 — and has done this in the light of the Russian attack on Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has long complained that NATO has, over time, expanded its borders by admitting Eastern European countries that were once part of the Soviet Union — meaning Russia now shares a land border with the world’s largest military alliance, thus reducing his geopolitical power in what was once Moscow’s sphere of influence.

As recently as February, he was demanding that NATO scaled back to the borders of 1997, before the Baltic nations of Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia, the latter two of which border Russia, joined the alliance.

