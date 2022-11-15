Skip to Content
today at 12:51 PM
Two CHP Monterey officers receive Medal of Valor Awards

Officer Wesley Barnes on the left and Officer John Gallemore on the right.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KION-TV): There were 10 CHP officers that received the Governor's State Employee Gold Medal of Valor Award and two of those officers are based in Monterey County.

Officers Wesley Barnes and John Gallemore were awarded the Medal of Valor for their heroic actions. The crash occurred on morning of June 26, 2020.

Barnes and Gallemore pulled three people from a vehicle that burst into flames following a crash. The crash happened after officers attempted to stop the car during a high speed purist.

CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray said that these officers showed courage during those dangerous moments.

“Each of the officers honored this year displayed incredible courage in the
face of personal danger,” Ray said. “Their actions exemplify selfless service and a commitment to helping others.”

CHP said the suspect vehicle lost control, crashed into a tree, rolled over, and immediately caught fire. The occupants inside the car yelled for help and that is when the officers became heroes.

Barnes and Gallemore broke the driver side window and pulled two teenagers to safety. Both officers found that there was a third passenger in the car.

The officers re-entered the smoke filled vehicle headfirst where they found an unconscious passenger with their legs pinned.

Both officers were able to extract the passenger from the vehicle before flames consumed the passenger
compartment. All three passengers in the car survived.

Derrick Ow

Assignment Editor for KION News Channel 5/46

