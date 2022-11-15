Second boat of over 100 Rohingya lands on Indonesian beach
By YAYAN ZAMZAMI
Associated Press
BANDA ACEH, Indonesia (AP) — Over 100 Rohingya Muslims traveling in a wooden boat have landed on an Indonesian beach. It is the second group in as many days to arrive in Indonesia’s northernmost province of Aceh. The group of 61 men, 36 women and 22 children landed Wednesday morning in Bluka Teubai village. The sub-district leader says the group was taken to the fisherman hall and will stay there while waiting for further information from the local authorities. A group of 110 weak and hungry Rohingya refugees also landed in the North Aceh district on Tuesday after traveling in a boat for more than a month. They were aiming for Malaysia but were stranded in Aceh waters after leaving Myanmar.