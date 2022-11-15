Salinas man sentenced to 40 years in prison for rape of three girls under 10: DA

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine M. Pacioni said a resident of Salinas was sentenced to 40 years in prison for the sexual assault of three children.

Joaquin Zaragoza, 60, will have to register as a sex offender for life after being found guilty of four counts of forcible lewd act upon a child under 14 years old, according to Pacioni.

Jane Doe 1 alleged that Zaragoza raped her at a family party when she was under ten. Jane Doe 2 said that she had been raped multiple times when she was around nine years old and had been paid money by Zaragoza not to tell anyone.

Jane Doe 3 said that Zaragoza molested her on multiple occasions when she was around eight.