Rays trade INF-OF Mastrobuoni to Cubs for RHP Zárraga

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays have traded infielder-outfielder Miles Mastrobuoni to the Chicago Cubs for minor league right-hander Alfredo Zárraga. Mastrobuoni made his major league debut in 2022 after playing in the Rays minor league system since 2016, appearing in eight games with Tampa Bay and going 3 for 16 with one run scored. Zárraga, who turns 22 on Wednesday, signed with the Cubs as an international free agent from Venezuela in January 2021. He made his pro debut in 2022, going 1-0 with a 1.93 ERA in 17 games between Class-A Myrtle Beach and Class-A South Bend.

