Published 10:29 PM

Police: At least 20 shots fired in King City Shoot-out

KION Melody Waintal

KING CITY, Calif. (KION-TV)- King City Police are investigating shots fired on the 500 block of North Second Street on Tuesday night.

Police said they are looking for two people who fired at least 20 shots at each other before running away from the scene. There are no reports of injuries, but nearby parked vehicles were hit.

The shots fired incident happened at 7 p.m., according to police.

Investigators ask the public, who know anything, to call them.

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

