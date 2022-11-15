‘Not unexpected’: Cincinnati Zoo says hippos Fiona and Tucker have been breeding

By Emily Sanderson

Click here for updates on this story

CINCINNATI (WLWT) — Months after a baby hippo was born at the Cincinnati Zoo, there’s been some new developments at Hippo Cove.

Officials with the Cincinnati Zoo posted to member Facebook pages saying hippos Fiona and Tucker have been breeding.

“They are not related and this was expected to happen at some point,” zoo officials said in the post.

Zoo officials said Fiona is now at the age where she is sexually mature and is currently on birth control since the zoo is not ready to add to the bloat at this time, officials said.

“Fiona, and all hippos, are very aware of when they need to surface for a breath. She can maneuver away from Tucker if she needs to,” the post continued.

Fiona’s mom Bibi welcomed baby hippo Fritz in August after breeding with Tucker in December.

Fritz is the second baby for Bibi, after Fiona, who was born in 2017.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.