NFL road trip: Beyond Germany, league eyes Spain, France

MUNICH (AP) — The NFL wants to keep its European tour going now that Germany has joined Britain in hosting games. Spain and France are atop the league’s wish list as it continues to look internationally for revenue growth. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Seattle Seahawks 21-16 on Sunday at Allianz Arena — a first for Germany as part of a four-year deal that the league hopes will extend long-term. London has hosted regular-season games since 2007. Beyond Germany, which could also get additional games soon, the NFL’s analysis of fan growth and commercial potential puts Spain and France on the league’s radar to host future games. League officials say nothing is imminent, but in the next six to 12 months they’ll be accessing stadiums.

