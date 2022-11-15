Natchitoches Parish inmate dies in detention center

By Web staff

NATCHITOCHES, Louisiana (KTBS) — The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office and Natchitoches Parish Coroner’s Office are investigating the sudden death of an inmate at the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center, Sheriff Stuart Wright said Monday.

Carlos Thomas, 45, was taken from the detention center to Natchitoches Regional Medical Center Thursday after complaining of severe back pain. He became unresponsive in the ambulance and died despite life-saving efforts at the hospital.

Devin White, of Springhill, identified Thomas as his father in a social media post. White is a linebacker with the Tampa Bay Bucs and played for the LSU Tigers.

Thomas had been held in Natchitoches since Oct. 14. U.S. Marshals transported him there to await trial on pending federal charges.

The results of an autopsy to determine his cause of death are pending.

