Blue Skies & Warmer Afternoon

A weak upper-level low will continue its southward trek as we head into Tuesday. As it passes to our south, the strengthening ridge to our north will help initiate offshore winds across the state. While these winds will not be strong locally, an even dryer air mass will move in. The result of this will be continued clear, cold nights, but sunny, warmer afternoons. Surface winds switch back onshore Thursday, cooling coastal areas, but inland areas will remain warm. Into the weekend, everything will kind of even out with seasonable highs and cool lows. Some models are indicating a trough digging a little deeper into the state early next week which may mean some rain. Stay tuned to my forecast.



AIR QUALITY: GOOD to MODERATE (UNHEALTHY for sensitive groups near Boulder Creek)

Tuesday: Sunny and warmer with highs in the mid to upper 60s for most areas. Light offshore winds in the morning, then a light sea breeze in the afternoon.

Overnight: Mostly clear skies, with another round of chilly temps (though slightly warmer) and patchy frost for interior valleys. Offshore winds continue in the hills overnight, but will not be strong. Lows in the 40s near the coast, 30s and 40s inland. Sheltered valley locations upper 20s to low 30s.



Wednesday: Wall-to-wall sunshine across the area. Highs nearing at or slightly above seasonable averages, with mid 60s near the coast, 60s and low 70s inland. Light winds, switching from northeast to northwest. Clouds will start to move in late, into Thursday morning.



Extended: Coastal highs will cool Thursday, but inland highs will remain slightly above normal for this time of year. Low temperatures will remain below normal into the weekend. Watching for rain chances early next week.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 45ºF

HIGH: 65ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 41ºF

HIGH: 68ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for November 22nd – 28th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña into the Winter



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with “Extreme Drought” in southern San Benito and southeastern Monterey Counties. The southeastern third of San Benito County has been upgraded to “Exceptional Drought”