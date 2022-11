HONOLULU (AP) — Matt Knowling scored 18 points, Isaiah Kelly had a go-ahead dunk in overtime and August Mahoney made four free throws in the final 33 seconds to help Yale hold off Hawaii 62-59. Knowling sank 8 of 17 shots for the Bulldogs (4-0). Mahoney finished with 14 points, while Kelly and E.J. Jarvis both scored 10. Jovan McClanahan topped the Rainbow Warriors with 15 points.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.