STAT WATCH: Ohio State keeps piling up points at Horseshoe

The high-scoring Ohio State Buckeyes have been especially prolific at home. Their 56-14 win over Indiana on Saturday made them the first Big Ten team since the 1903 Michigan Wolverines to score at least 45 points in six straight home games in the same season. That’s according to the Elias Sports Bureau. The Buckeyes’ six-game streak with at least 45 points started after they managed just 21 against Notre Dame in the opener. Ohio State is averaging 51 points per home game this season. It’s averaging a Bowl Subdivision-high 48.4 points over 45 games at Ohio Stadium since 2016.

