Salinas Police awarded $160,000 to increase road safety

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Salinas Police was awarded a grant to help deter unsafe behaviors, increase road safety and stop death and serious injuries on the road.

The grant will help fund the following:

DUI checkpoints and patrols focused on stopping suspected impaired drivers.

High visibility distracted driving enforcement operations target drivers violating California’s hands-free cell phone law.

Enforcement operations focused on the most dangerous driver behaviors that put the safety of people biking or walking at risk.

Enforcement operations focused on top violations that cause crashes: speeding, failure to yield, stop signs and/or red-light running, and improper turning or lane changes.

Collaborative enforcement efforts with neighboring agencies.

Officer training and/or recertification: Standard Field Sobriety Test (SFST), Advanced Roadside Impaired Driving Enforcement (ARIDE), and Drug Recognition Expert (DRE).

The grant will run through Sept. 2023.

“This grant funding allows us to support our ongoing traffic safety efforts in the City of Salinas,” Police Chief Roberto Filice said. “Our intent is to stop the most unlawful and dangerous behaviors that put people at risk and create an environment where everyone feels safe traveling.”