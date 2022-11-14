No. 23 Texas Tech uses late run, beats Louisiana Tech 64-55

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Kevin Obanor and De’Vion Harmon each scored 15 points to lead No. 23 Texas Tech to a 64-55 victory against Louisiana Tech. The Red Raiders (3-0) used a late 14-1 scoring run to take control of the game after the Bulldogs had closed within 39-37 with 14:05 remaining. Louisiana Tech never got closer than seven points the rest of the way. Cobe Williams led Louisiana Tech (1-1) with 16 points, and Kenny Hunter added 10.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.