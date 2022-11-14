Len Goodman announces his exit from the ‘Dancing With the Stars’ ballroom

By Megan Thomas, CNN

“Dancing With the Stars” head judge Len Goodman announced he’ll be retiring from the show.

“This will be my last season judging ‘Dancing With the Stars,'” Goodman said during Monday’s episode of the ballroom dance competition. “I’ve been on the show since it started in 2005, and it has been a huge pleasure to be a part of such a wonderful show but I’ve decided I want to spend more time with my grandchildren and family back in Britain.”

Goodman received a standing ovation from the ballroom crowd, while fellow judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough appeared moved to tears.

Before joining the show, Goodman, 78, was a judge on “Strictly Come Dancing,” a British version of “Dancing With the Stars.”

A former professional ballroom dancer himself, Goodman, who has seen more than 3000 performances in his 31 seasons on the show, concluded his announcement with a nod to his final night of judging set for next week.

“It’s been such a wonderful experience for me and I look forward so much to next week’s finale. I’m sure it’s going to be absolutely brilliant,” he said.

The Season 31 finale of “Dancing With the Stars” will air Monday, November 21 on Disney+.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.