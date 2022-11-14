Jury tells filmmaker Haggis to pay $10M total in rape suit

NEW YORK (AP) — Oscar-winning screenwriter Paul Haggis has been ordered to pay an additional $2.5 million in damages in a rape lawsuit. The jury award Monday brought the total to $10 million for a woman who said he sexually assaulted her nearly a decade ago. Jurors decided on the additional, punitive damages after hearing testimony about Haggis’ finances. The same jury had already found that Haggis raped the woman and forced her to perform oral sex in his New York apartment on Jan. 31, 2013. He says they had a consensual encounter. The jury last week awarded her $7.5 million in compensatory damages for suffering. The punitive damages are additional. Haggis wasn’t criminally charged in the matter.

