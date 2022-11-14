Idaho grant provides vital learning equipment for ISU students

By East Idaho News Staff

POCATELLO (eastidahonews.com) — Idaho State University students will continue to train with state-of-the-art equipment thanks to a $1.6 million grant awarded to the Idaho State University College of Technology. The Leading Idaho Grant is part of Governor Brad Little’s plan to expand and modernize career technical education in Idaho.

“At Idaho State University, we are focused on both preparing students to succeed in their chosen fields and to provide a high quality workforce for Idaho business and industry,” said Idaho State University President Kevin Satterlee. “This grant expands our educational offerings and ensures that our graduates are ready for their future.”

The funds from the Leading Idaho Grant will be put to use immediately to benefit currently enrolled students as well as future students. Twelve ISU College of Technology programs will benefit directly from this award — including Practical Nursing, Nuclear Operations, Aircraft Maintenance, Industrial Cybersecurity and more. Below are just some of the purchases that will help ensure the next generation of workers are prepared to meet today’s workforce needs:

Electric Vehicle Switch Lab that allows students in the Automotive Technology program to build, test and drive a fully-electric vehicle. A virtual reality painting simulator to reduce cost as students learn painting techniques in the Automotive Collision Repair & Refinishing program. CPR manikins to train health occupations students in comprehensive emergency and critical care simulations. Multimedia equipment to convert the video lab in the Robotics and Communications Systems Engineering Technology program to a 4K resolution, fiber optics format. A Personnel Contamination Monitor Training System for the Nuclear Operations program. Additionally, a generous donation made by longtime ISU benefactor Bill Eames supplemented Leading Idaho Grant funds to purchase a Tier 4 Diesel Emissions Trainer which will give students experience with the latest sustainability technology capable of reducing emissions by 90 percent.

“Our goal is to provide students with the skills and knowledge to be successful in tomorrow’s industries,” said Debbie Ronneburg, interim dean for the ISU College of Technology. “The Leading Idaho grant will have a significant impact on student learning and will familiarize students with emerging technologies. Students will gain confidence knowing that they will be well-prepared as they enter the workforce.”

This is the second year in a row that ISU has received this grant. Last year, the College of Technology received $1 million to purchase a five-axis computerized milling machine, a NuScale small modular reactor simulator, two anatomage virtual anatomy tables and a K-TIG Orbital Welder for manufacturing and unique applications for nuclear grade fabrication.

