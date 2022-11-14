EU targets Iran’s Revolutionary Guard over Russia war drones

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union has imposed sanctions on the chief of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, the corp’s Aerospace Force and a company making drones that the bloc says have been used by Russia in its war against Ukraine. Russia is accused of sending waves of Iranian-made drones over Ukraine to strike at power plants and other key infrastructure. The EU says it has evidence that Iran has sold drones to Russia since the war began. Monday’s sanctions targeted Revolutionary Guard chief Gen. Hossein Salami, Guard’s Aerospace Force and its commanding general. The EU accuses them of providing Shahed-136 and Mohajer-6 drones for Russia’s “war of aggression against Ukraine.” Drone-maker Qods Aviation Industries was also listed.

