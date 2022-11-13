Garland’s career-high 51 not enough, Cavs lose to Wolves

CLEVELAND (AP) — All-Star point guard Darius Garland scored a career-high 51 points in the Cleveland Cavaliers’ loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, 129-124, on Sunday night. Garland scored 27 points — and made six of his career-best 10 3-pointers — in the fourth quarter for the Cavaliers. D’Angelo Russell had season highs of 30 points and 12 assists and Karl-Anthony Towns scored 29 points to help the Timberwolves overcome Garland’s onslaught. Garland’s point total was briefly the highest in the NBA this season. Roughly one hour later, Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid scored 59 in a 105-98 win over the Utah Jazz.

