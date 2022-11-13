Police: 4 found dead in home near University of Idaho

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Police are investigating the deaths of four people found in a home near the University of Idaho campus. According to a press release from the city of Moscow, police officers responded to a report of an unconscious person when they entered the home at around noon Sunday. They found the bodies of four people inside. Authorities did not release any additional details, including the cause of death or whether any of the four were students. The discovery prompted the University of Idaho to ask students to shelter in place for about an hour until investigators determined there was no active threat.

