‘Not happy’: Man United duo criticizes Qatar World Cup

LONDON (AP) — Manchester United duo Bruno Fernandes and Christian Eriksen have both questioned the decision to stage the World Cup in Qatar after playing their last Premier League game before the tournament. Fernandes said the World Cup “should be done in a better way” and criticized the timing of the tournament and Qatar’s treatment of migrant workers. Eriksen echoed those comments and said “everyone agrees it hasn’t been done in the right way.” The World Cup starts next weekend.

