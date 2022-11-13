Legas, Tyler Jr. lead Utah State to 41-34 win over Hawaii

HONOLULU (AP) — Cooper Legas threw three touchdown passes — including one to Calvin Tyler Jr., who finished with 25 carries for 113 yards and a TD — to help Utah State beat Hawaii 41-34. On the Aggies’ second offensive play from scrimmage, Legas hit tight end Josh Sterzer for a 68-yard catch-and-run for a touchdown that made it 7-0 about 4 minutes in and they led the rest of the way. Legas added second-quarter touchdown passes to Broc Lane and Tyler that made it 24-10 at halftime, Tyler scored on a 4-yard run in the third quarter and Ike Larsen returned an interception 36 yards for a touchdown to give the Aggies a 17-point lead. Brayden Schager passed for 306 yards and two touchdowns with three interceptions for Hawaii (2-9, 1-5).

