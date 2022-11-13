Flight diverted after person made threats with a box cutter

ATLANTA, Ga. (AP) — A commercial flight from Cincinnati to Tampa was diverted to Atlanta after a disruptive passenger was seen with a box cutter. The Frontier Airlines flight made an unplanned landing at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Friday night. An unidentified person was taken into custody on the ground. Authorities later found a second box cutter in the suspect’s belongings. The incident did not result in any injuries. Box cutters are prohibited on airplanes. The Transportation Security Administration says it has started an internal review of the incident.

