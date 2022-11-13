Embiid scores career-high 59, leads 76ers past Jazz 105-98

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid scored a career-high 59 points, had 11 rebounds and eight assists to carry the Philadelphia 76ers to a 105-98 win over Utah Jazz. Embiid also blocked seven shots. Embiid shook off nagging injuries to post his breakthrough game of the season on the second night of a home back-to-back. He made 19 of 28 shots from the floor and 18 of 22 free throws and kept the Sixers in the game against the upstart Jazz. Malik Beasley led the Jazz with 18 points

