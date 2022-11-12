Police Investigate Suspicious Death in Pacific Grove

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. (KION-TV)

The Pacific Grove Police Department is searching for answers as they investigate what they're calling a suspicious death.

On Saturday, November 12 at 2:42 am, Pacific Grove Police Department officers responded to a report of a man lying in the middle of the road with a head injury on Laine Street between Line Street and Eardley Avenue. Life saving measures were taken at the scene, but were unsuccessful.

At this this time, law enforcement personnel are actively investigating the cause of death. If you live in the area and have surveillance cameras, or you have witnessed anything that could prove useful, please call (831) 648-3143 and request to speak with Detective Griffin.

Laine Street is closed between David Avenue and Eardley Avenue, Eardley Avenue is closed between Lighthouse Avenue and Pine Avenue, and Laurel Avenue is closed between Eardley Avenue and First Street.

If you have any additional information with this on-going investigation, please contact the Pacific Grove Police Department at (831) 648-3143, the Tip Line at (831) 648-3159, or pgpdrecords@cityofpacificgrove.org.