No water, power or internet — only euphoria in newly liberated Kherson

By Nic Robertson and Amy Woodyatt, CNN

For months, residents of the Ukrainian city of Kherson have been living under brutal Russian occupation. But on Friday, Ukrainian forces swept into the city Friday and Russian troops retreated to the east.

The residents have no water, no internet connection and little power. But as a CNN crew entered the city on Saturday, the mood was euphoric.

As the crew filmed live in Kherson’s central square, some sang the national anthem while others shouted “Slava Ukrayini!” — glory to Ukraine, a patriotic greeting.

“We feel free, we are not slaves, we are Ukrainians,” resident Olga told CNN.

Back when Russian troops rolled in at the beginning of the war, this was a city that tried to resist: people were taken away, tortured, disappeared, residents said.

“We were terrified by [the] Russian army, we were terrified by soldiers that can come any moment in our house, in our home — just open the door, like they are living here, and steal, kidnap, torture,” Olga said.

But now, people flock to the central square in the newly liberated city, wrapped in Ukrainian flags, singing and chanting “Freedom for Ukraine.”

On Friday, Russia announced it had withdrawn from the west bank of the Dnipro River in the strategic southern region of Kherson, leaving the regional capital of the same name and surrounding areas to the Ukrainians.

The retreat represents a major blow for Putin’s war effort in Ukraine. Kherson was the only Ukrainian regional capital that Russian forces had captured since February’s invasion. Their withdrawal east across the Dnipro cedes large swathes of land that Russia has occupied since the early days of the war, and that Putin had formally declared as Russian territory just five weeks ago.

On Friday evening, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky posted a nighttime video of celebrations in the city, where a crowd was waving flags and chanting “ZSU,” the Ukrainian acronym for the armed forces.

Earlier that day, the Ukrainian military’s southern operational command said Russian forces had been “urgently loading into boats that seem suitable for crossing and trying to escape” across the river.

It was unclear whether all Russian troops had left Kherson and the wider region. Serhiy Khlan, a member of Ukraine’s Kherson regional council, said the city was “almost under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine” but cautioned that some Russian troops might have remained behind in civilian clothing.

He warned that many Russian troops “threw away their military uniforms, and are now hiding with civilian clothes on.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Nic Robertson reported from Kherson, Amy Woodyatt wrote from London. Mick Krever, Anna Chernova, Teele Rebane, Gianluca Mezzofiore, Tim Lister and Sophie Tanno contributed reporting.