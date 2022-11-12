Napoli beats Udinese 3-2 to go 11 points clear in Serie A

MILAN (AP) — Napoli could end the year with a double-digit points lead at the top of Serie A. Goals from Victor Osimhen, Piotr Zieliński and Eljif Elmas saw Napoli beat Udinese 3-2 for its 11th straight league victory and open up a significant gap over its rivals. But it was a nervy finale for the home side following two late goals from substitutes Ilija Nestorovski and Lazar Samardžić. The five teams immediately below Napoli don’t play until Sunday and four of them face each other. Napoli is guaranteed to spend the rest of the year at least eight points clear as Serie A pauses for the World Cup and the traditional winter break.

