Mordecai helps SMU reach bowl in 41-23 win over USF

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tanner Mordecai threw his two touchdown passes in a 21-point third quarter and SMU became bowl eligible with a 41-23 win over South Florida, the Bulls’ eighth-straight loss. USF fired coach Jeff Scott and defensive coordinator Bob Shoop last Sunday and the Bulls, played a spirited first half under interim coach Daniel Da Prato. The Mustangs went 97 yards in six plays with their first possession of the third quarter, taking the lead on a 21-yard pass to Rashee Rice. Their next drive was one play, Mordecai finding Jordan Kerley down the middle for a 70-yard touchdown. SUM capped the game-changing quarter with Tyler Lavine’s 8-yard touchdown running after the Bulls turned the ball over on downs.

