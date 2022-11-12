Ivan Toney stuns Man City and sends message to England

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Ivan Toney has issued the perfect response to being omitted from England’s World Cup squad by scoring both goals in Brentford’s shock 2-1 Premier League win against Manchester City. The striker was left out of Gareth Southgate’s 26-man squad for Qatar, with Newcastle’s Callum Wilson selected ahead of him. But he showcased the quality his country will miss out on when putting the visitors ahead in the first half and then firing a 98th-minute winner.

