Hoffman plays hero, Canadiens beat Penguins 5-4 in overtime

Montreal, Quebec (AP) — Mike Hoffman scored 63 seconds into overtime as the Montreal Canadiens completed the comeback with a 5-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday night. Sean Monahan’s power-play goal at 14:42 of the third period tied the game for Montreal and forced the overtime. Nick Suzuki scored one goal and added one assist, Josh Anderson and Cole Caufield also scored for the Canadiens, who boosted their winning streak to three games. Jake Allen allowed four goals and made 19 saves. Rickard Rakell and Jeff Petry each recorded a goal and assist, while Evgeni Malkin and Brock McGinn added goals for the Penguins.

