ROCK HILL, S.C. — Cory Hightower and Sin’Cere McMahon scored 20 points each in Winthrop’s 76-68 win over Middle Tennessee. Kelton Talford added 14 points for the Eagles. DeAndre Dishman led the Blue Raiders in scoring, finishing with 14 points to go with 10 rebounds, three steals and three blocks. Camryn Weston added 14 points, six rebounds and two steals for Middle Tennessee.

