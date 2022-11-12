Hiers leads Samford over Mocs for Southern Conference title

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Michael Hiers threw four touchdown passes and ran for a score and Samford won the Southern Conference title with a 35-24 victory over Chattanooga in a match-up between ranked teams. Samford (9-1, 7-0 Southern Conference), ranked ninth in the FCS coaches poll, collected its first title since 2013 and will look to sweep the conference schedule in its regular-season finale against Mercer. Ailym Ford and Preston Hutchinson each ran in for scores from short yardage in the third quarter for 12th-ranked Chattanooga (7-3, 5-2 Southern Conference). The Bulldogs kept the ball for the last eight minutes of the game.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.