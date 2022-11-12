EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Led by Tae Hardy’s 14 points, the UTEP Miners defeated the New Mexico State Aggies 67-64. The Miners are now 1-1 on the season, while the Aggies dropped to 1-1.

