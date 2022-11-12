German leader Scholz says Iran can expect more EU sanctions

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has strongly criticized the Iranian government for its bloody crackdown on protests in the country. In his weekly video address on Saturday, Scholz said the ongoing protests sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini following her detention by Iran’s morality police were no longer “merely a question of dress codes” but had evolved into a fight for freedom and justice. The chancellor says Iran can expect additional sanctions for its brutal crackdown and its decision to send hundreds of drones to Russia for use in the war in Ukraine. European Union foreign ministers are expected to agree on additional sanctions when they meet on Monday.

