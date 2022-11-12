Ball plays after missing 13 Hornets games with ankle sprain

MIAMI (AP) — LaMelo Ball is finally back with the Charlotte Hornets. The Hornets’ point guard — an All-Star a year ago — was on Charlotte’s active roster for the first time this season Saturday night for a game at Miami. He was inactive for each of Charlotte’s first 13 games because of a sprained left ankle, an injury that occurred in the preseason. Ball averaged 20.1 points and 7.6 assists last season for Charlotte, becoming an All-Star in just his second NBA season. A season earlier, he averaged 15.7 points and 6.1 assists on his way to winning rookie of the year.

