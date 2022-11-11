Yoder scores 20 as Navy knocks off Princeton 74-73

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Sean Yoder had 20 points in Navy’s 74-73 victory over Princeton. Yoder also had five rebounds for the Midshipmen. Tyler Nelson scored 17 points, shooting 7 for 14, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc. Daniel Deaver finished with 10 points. The Midshipmen led by 20 points at halftime and their lead was 74-70 with 26 seconds remaining. Princeton’s Matt Allocco hit a 3-pointer, Navy’s Sean Yoder missed two free throws with 3 seconds left and Allocco missed a running 35-footer at the buzzer. The Tigers were led by Keeshawn Kellman, who scored 20 points.

