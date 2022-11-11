Spain appeases Catalans with planned reform of sedition law

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s coalition government has presented a proposal in Parliament to reform the centuries-old crime of sedition for one of public disorder which would carry lower sentences. Sedition was one of the main charges against pro-independence Catalan activists and politicians that were jailed for their roles in a 2017 secession bid. The proposal comes as the government continues talks with the Catalan regional government to reduce tensions stemming from that period. The government relies heavily on the support of the main Catalan party to stay in power. The move will likely pave the way for a revision of the sentences handed down to the independence promoters. Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez says the bill would bring Spain in line with European democracies.

