Salinas City Council to discuss renaming Murphy Street in honor of fallen officer Jorge David Alvarado Jr.

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- It's been nine months since tragedy struck the Salinas Police Department and the City of Salinas.

Officer Jorge David Alvardo Jr. was making a traffic stop in Feb. that turned into the last arrest he ever made. He was gunned down while sitting in his car but responded quickly enough to shoot his assassin on the web of his hand, leading to his killer's eventual arrest.

Read more: Salinas Veterans Day Parade to honor Salinas Police Officer Jorge David Alavardo Jr.

To honor the man known by friends and family as JD, the Salians City Council will decide Tuesday, Nov. 15, on a resolution to rename Murphy Street.

If passed, Murphy Street would be renamed to JD Alvarado Circle. The street sits beside the new Salinas Police Department building on East Alisal Street. He will stand beside his brothers in blue in his passing as he did when he was protecting the streets of Salinas.

Read more: DA will not seek death penalty for man accused of killing Salinas Officer Jorge David Alvarado Jr.