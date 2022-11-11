Russian ambassador blames Japan for strained relations

TOKYO (AP) — Russia’s ambassador to Tokyo has blamed Japan for straining relations between the countries by imposing sanctions on Moscow over its war with Ukraine. Mikhail Galuzin also accused the United States of attempting to isolate Russia from the international community and of pressuring many countries into supporting a U.N. General Assembly resolution against Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. Japan has joined the United States and European nations in sanctioning Russia over its invasion. In response, Moscow has suspended talks on a peace treaty with Tokyo that would formally end their World War II hostilities.

By HARUKA NUGA and MARI YAMAGUCHI Associated Press

