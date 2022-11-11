Quintana, Goodrick help carry Cal Baptist past NJIT

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Joe Quintana scored 16 points and Hunter Goodrick scored 14 off the bench on 7-for-11 shooting and California Baptist beat NJIT 59-43 on Friday night.

Taran Armstrong added 11 points for the Lancers (1-1).

Souleyman Diakite scored 12 points shooting 5 for 5 and making both foul shots. Mekhi Gray scored 11 off the bench for the Highlanders (0-2).

Diakite made his free throws with 13:25 remaining and Cal Baptist proceeded to outscore NJIT 13-0 over the next six minutes to seal it.

