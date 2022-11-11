Michelle Martens sentenced for her role in Victoria Martens’ death

By Vince Rodriguez

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KOAT) — Michelle Martens has been sentenced for her role in the death of her daughter, Victoria Martens.

Judge Cindy Leos handed down a sentence of 12 years in prison with 6 years credited for time already served in prison.

Michelle Martens is the third person to be sentenced in death of Victoria.

Earlier this year, Jessica Kelley was sentenced after accepting a plea agreement in 2019.

The second suspect involved, Fabian Gonzales, was sentenced in October after a three week trial.

Police are still searching for a fourth suspect in the case. This person, named “John Doe” is the only suspect charged with murder in the case.

