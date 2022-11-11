Lehečka beats Stricker to reach final at Next Gen Finals

MILAN (AP) — Jiří Lehečka has earned the biggest win of his season by beating Dominic Stricker to reach the final of the Next Gen ATP Finals in Milan. The fifth-seeded Lehečka was dominant from the outset as he eased to a four-set win. The Czech will face fourth-seeded Brandon Nakashima of the United States or third-seeded Jack Draper of Britain in the final of the year-ending tournament for 21-and-under players. It was Stricker’s first defeat after winning all three of his group matches. Nakashima also advanced to the semifinals with a 3-0 record.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.