Las Vegas newspaper grieves politics reporter, dead at 64

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Gary Martin, the Washington bureau chief for the Las Vegas Review-Journal, has died.

The newspaper confirmed Martin was found dead Thursday afternoon in his room at Circa Resort & Casino in Las Vegas. He was 64.

Las Vegas police say it appears Martin died of natural causes.

“Gary was beloved and admired by everyone at the Review-Journal for his work ethic, professionalism, contagious smile and relentless cheerleading for his colleagues,” Executive Editor Glenn Cook said. “His sudden passing is another devastating loss for our news organization.”

Martin, who reported on Congress, was in town to cover the midterm elections. Colleagues say he spent his last day doing the kind of journalism he loved. He also got to celebrate with them and eat what he said was one of the best steaks he ever had.

Martin had decades of experience reporting on politics as a Washington correspondent. He spent 27 years at the San Antonio Express-News before coming to the Review-Journal in 2016.

Some of the big stories he wrote included attempts to open Yucca Mountain as a nuclear waste repository and conflicts over national monuments.

He is survived by his wife, brother, sister and several nieces and nephews.

His death comes two months after Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German was stabbed to death. Ex-Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles is accused of killing him after German wrote articles critical of him and his managerial conduct. It also comes two weeks after Keith Rogers, a retired military reporter, died.

___

This story has been corrected to show that a former elected official is accused of stabbing a Las Vegas reporter, not that he did stab the reporter.