Gladbach dumps Dortmund into Bundesliga break with 4-2 loss

BERLIN (AP) — Borussia Dortmund’s trying week has ended with a final sting after Jonas Hofmann led Borussia Mönchengladbach to a 4-2 rout of his former team in the Bundesliga. It’s Dortmund’s second loss in four days after falling at Wolfsburg 2-0 on Tuesday. It potentially leaves Dortmund nine points behind leader Bayern Munich for the league’s extended winter break. Bayern visits last-place Schalke on Saturday. Dortmund’s pride was already hurt on Thursday when Mats Hummels and Marco Reus were left out of Germany’s World Cup squad. Hofmann was called up. He celebrated by scoring two goals and setting up another.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.