Freshman Menifield leads Washington over North Florida 75-67

SEATTLE (AP) — True freshman Keyon Menifield made the most of his first collegiate start, scoring 21 points to help rally the Washington Huskies to a 75-67 victory over North Florida.Menifield got the start after early-season injuries left Washington (2-0) missing starters Keion Brooks Jr. and Noah Williams. Menifield’s fast-break dunk pulled Washington even at 42-42 with 15:23 remaining in the game. North Florida (0-2) moved back in front and stayed there until Menifield buried a 3-pointer off a steal by PJ Fuller II to give the Huskies a 56-54 lead with 7:19 left to play. The lead changed hands three times until Jamal Bey buried a 3-pointer and followed with a layup to put Washington on top for good 65-61 with 3:58 to go.

