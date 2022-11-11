China tightens restrictions as rise in virus cases reported

BEIJING (AP) — Everyone in a district of 1.8 million people in China’s southern metropolis of Guangzhou has been ordered to undergo virus testing while a major city in the southwest closed schools as another rise in infections was reported. China’s virus numbers are low, but the increase over the past week is a challenge to a “zero-COVID” strategy that aims to isolate every infected person. People in Guangzhou’s Haizhu district were ordered to stay home while testing was carried out. The government announced changes to quarantine and other anti-virus restrictions this week to reduce their cost and disruption. But the ruling Communist Party says it is sticking with “zero COVID” even as other countries ease restrictions.

