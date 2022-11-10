Veterans Day: Nursing home throws surprise parade to honor residents who served

By Darla Miles

MOHEGAN LAKE, New York (WABC) — A nursing home in Westchester County threw a surprise Veterans parade Wednesday to celebrate its residents who served.

There are currently seven veterans who live at the North Westchester Restorative Therapy and Nursing Center in Mohegan Lake.

“Quite special to have the fire trucks here, that was unexpected,” Vietnam veteran Roy Lehmann said.

All of the residents strolled outside for the parade thanks to the Yorktown Police Department.

“They can’t get out to a parade so we came here to make it happen for them,” Sgt. Paul Dillon said.

Administrators of the facility also contributed to the surprise parade.

“We bought them shirts and hats that said ‘I’m a veteran.’ We made posters for them and we got the community involved,” Administrator Megan Elba said.

The Vietnam veterans received a loving welcome, something that wasn’t a given in the past.

“It wasn’t very healthy. People would spit on you, they’d threaten you. I got shot at twice driving the car,” Vietnam veteran Bill O’Reilly said.

It just goes to show it’s never too late, and doesn’t have to be grand to show respect and love.

“It meant quite a bite because it shows the support the community has for Vietnam vets now, that we first didn’t have coming home,” Vietnam Veteran Roy Lehmann said.

